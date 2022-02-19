Wild Wipeouts From Beijing Winter Olympics ... Put Some Ice On That!
2/19/2022 12:01 AM PT
The action from the 2022 Winter Olympics XXIV in Beijing, China hasn't been all gold medals and stacked podiums ... athletes traveled the globe to leave it all out on the frozen grounds of competition ... which of course includes some pretty crazy crashes.
Put your day on ice while you check out all the biggest slips, spills and all-out blunders to put the impressive drive and courage from the world-class athletes into perspective.
If there's one important takeaway from this winter's intercontinental competition, it is that it doesn't matter how many times to fall ... it's about how many times to get back up.