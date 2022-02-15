USA's Gold Medalist Dorothy Hamill 'Memba Her?!
2/15/2022 12:01 AM PT
Figure skater Dorothy Hamill was only 19 years old when she carved herself into the hearts and minds of viewers around the world -- after she stunned the judges and won the gold medal with her grace and beauty -- while representing team USA in figure skating at the XII Winter Olympic Games held in Austria back in 1976.
Dorothy competed against some of the greats of her time at XII including Wendy Burge as the DH's USA teammate, Christine Errath from team East Germany taking home the bronze medal and Dianne De Leeuw from team Netherlands taking home the silver medals.