Davey "Lardass" Hogan in 'Stand By Me' 'Memba Him?!
2/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
Portland-based actor Andy Lindberg is best known for playing the conniving kid Davey "Lardass" Hogan -- who enters the Great Tri-County Pie Eat with the intention of creating a barf-o-rama amongst the viewers and his peers in Gordie's campfire story -- in the iconic 1986 coming of age film "Stand By Me."
Lindberg shared the big screen with some of the biggest stars in the '80s including Wil Wheaton as the pistol-wielding storyteller, Gordie Lachance, Jerry O'Connell as the safety first friend, Vern Tessio, Corey Feldman as the four-eyed companion with a looney dad, Teddy Duchamp ... and of course River Phoenix as the brave younger brother, Chris Chambers.