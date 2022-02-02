Doris The Waitress in 'Groundhog Day' 'Memba Her?!

2/2/2022 12:01 AM PT
Canadian actor Robin Duke has had an incredible career in the entertainment business over the last 40 years but it was her role as the quirky waitress Doris -- who serves coffee and deals with Phil's dining disasters -- in the classic 1993 film "Groundhog Day."

Robin shared the iconic role with Andie MacDowell as the news-driven darling, Rita Hanson ... and of course Bill Murray as the french-speaking, piano-playing, Ned Ryerson-punching news anchor Phil Connors.

Other big roles under Duke's acting belt include her stint as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in the early '80s and the shop owner Wendy on "Schitt's Creek."

Guess what she looks like now!

