Little Baby Emma Geller-Green on 'Friends' "Memba Her?!

Child actors and twin sisters Noelle and Cali Sheldon were only toddlers when they were slung into stardom after they were cast to play the adorable daughter Emma Geller-Green on the final few seasons of the hit television sitcom "Friends."

The cute little girls shared the screen with some iconic actors including David Schwimmer as the bumbling lover and newly neurotic father, Ross Geller ... and Jennifer Aniston as Ross' star-crossed partner and new mom, Rachel Green.