Ben in 'Crossroads' 'Memba Him?!

Ben in 'Crossroads' 'Memba Him?!

1/21/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

Illinois born actor Anson Mount (full name Anson Adams Mount IV) had only been working in the entertainment biz for a few years when he landed the role of the hunky boy behind the wheel, Ben -- who takes the BFFs on a road trip and falls in love with Lucy along the way -- in the 2002 teen love story "Crossroads."

The open-road movie is packed with stars including Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning as the ride-or-die friends Kit and Mimi ... and of course the pop sisters Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears as the young and current versions of the mother-seeking, Lucy.

Guess what he looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later