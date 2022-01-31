Jenna Sommers on 'Viampire Diaries' 'Memba Her?!
Jenna Sommers on 'Vampire Diaries' 'Memba Her?!
1/31/2022 12:10 AM PT
Canadian-born actor Sara Canning was in her early 20s when she shot to stardom after being cast as the fun-loving aunt Jenna Sommers -- who becomes the parental figure for her niece and nephew Elena and Jeremy Gilbert -- on The CW's drama "Vampire Diaries."
Canning shared screen time with some big stars including Ian Somerhalder as the bloodthirsty, Damon Salvatore ... and of course Nina Dobrev and Steven R. McQueen as the older sister Elena Gilbert and kid brother Jeremy Gilbert.
Sara can be spotted most recently on "A Series Of Unfortunate Events" and "Nancy Drew."