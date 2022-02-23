Naomi Osaka Buys Nick Lachey's House For $6.3 Million Dollars

... Yes, it Has a Tennis Court

Naomi Osaka might be young, but she's making big girl purchases -- she just bought a new home in the L.A. area for $6.3 mil.

The 24-year-old phenom grabbed a whole lotta house for her money -- the spread has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, game room and a media room.

Of course, the 6,855 sq. ft. home has some pretty cool features fit for a tennis superstar ... including, a fitness room, pool, and a basketball court that can be converted into a full-size tennis court.

Naomi bought the home from Nick Lachey from the boy band 98 Degrees. He and his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, bought the San Fernando Valley mansion in 2020 for $5.1 mil.

Here's a fun fact ... Naomi's on a Nick streak, of sorts. Her last real estate score came in 2019, when she bought Nick Jonas' home in Beverly Hills for $6.9 million.

Looks like those tennis games and endorsements are really paying off big time.