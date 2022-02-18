Bing Crosby’s Former Rancho Mirage Estate Sells for $4,150,000

Bing Crosby’s former estate -- where the movie star and plenty of his A-list friends called home -- is officially off the market in a $4,150,000 deal.

The Crosby pad sits on 1.36 acres in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Rancho Mirage. The place has panoramic views, including a stunning view of the mountains with a pool and spa, bar, theater room, putting green and an outdoor kitchen.

Back in the day, the property hosted the likes of John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.

In fact, JFK frequented the estate so often, there’s a guest house called the “JFK Wing.”

The home — which features 6,700 sq ft of living space and 5 bedrooms — was first listed back in Dec. 2021 for $4.5M, so the sale price is slightly under ask, but a hefty chunk of change nonetheless.