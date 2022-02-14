'Flipping Out' Star Jeff Lewis Sells Hollywood Hills Pad For $5.1 Million

Jeff Lewis is probably doing literal flips now, because he just unloaded his home in the Hollywood Hills.

TMZ has learned ... the "Flipping Out" star sold his 3-bedroom home above the Sunset Strip for $5,100,000 -- which means someone new is gonna be enjoying the 3,947-square-feet of pure luxury.

The palace that Jeff personally designed comes with breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Pacific Ocean.

In particular, the master bedroom has panoramic city views ... plus a walk-in closet so huge, it feels more like you're in a department store!

The house is secluded ... sitting behind a gated courtyard and tall hedges. But, it's also welcoming, once behind the gates folks enter the home through double steel and glass front doors.

Jeff bought the property in 2016 for $3,125,000 before putting his spin on things. As we first told you, he listed it back in August for $5.9 million.