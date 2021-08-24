'Flipping Out' Star Jeff Lewis Lists Hollywood Hills Pad For $5.9 million

Jeff Lewis is looking to sell his home in the Hollywood Hills ... and the place looks amazing.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the "Flipping Out" star just listed his 3-bedroom home above the Sunset Strip for a cool $5,995,000.

The Bravo star personally designed the estate, which is 3,947 square feet with beautiful views of the skyline and ocean.

The house sits behind a gated courtyard with tall hedges and welcomes folks in with double steal and glass front doors.

The master bedroom has panoramic city views, plus a large wardrobe dressing room, spa-like master bath with an oversized rainfall shower and a freestanding 60-inch tub.

Oh, and ya gotta see the outdoor deck, complete with a pebble tech pool/spa overlooking the L.A. skyline. Looks super relaxing.