'Flipping Out' Star Jeff Lewis Says Eyelid Surgery Recovery is Going Well

Jeff Lewis has nothing to flip out about following cosmetic surgery to his eyelids ... because he seems to be having a blast documenting his totally chill recovery.

The "Flipping Out" star shared a couple of, umm ... unique looks over the holiday weekend as he's recuperating from the procedure to his lower eyelids.

The first one where he's resting on the couch with frozen peas on his eyes as his daughter tends to him. Jeff captioned the photo, "Recovery is going well."

Then on Monday, Jeff posted a "Day 3 of Recovery" pic of himself lounging on his patio with most of his face still wrapped in gauze ... but wearing shades. He paired it with Sheryl Crow's "Soak Up the Sun."

Last week on his SiriusXM radio show, Lewis explained that the "fat repositioning" eyelid surgery should make him look more youthful and rested.

He said, "This is kind of a cutting-edge procedure. Normally, they'll suck out the fat, but this doesn't require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling. They go inside my eye lid but it doesn't change the shape of your eye."

All that being said, Jeff added ... "It's not like a huge, big difference."