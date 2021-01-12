Bev Hills Plastic Surgeon Performed Same Surgery Weeks Before Death

Play video content Exclusive Tatsu Ikeda

Dr. Payman Simoni -- the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who died from COVID-19 -- performed the same procedure that led to his death weeks before ... for a reality show.

Patrik Simpson, who appears on "Gown and Out in Beverly Hills," tells TMZ ... he filmed with Dr. Simoni in November and December for an upcoming episode, going under the knife -- without a mask -- for a lip lift.

Remember, Dr. Simoni died Friday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 ... and family sources told us he contracted the virus after performing a lip injection on a maskless patient who coughed on him, and tested positive for COVID days later.

Patrik tells us he was instructed to get a COVID test before surgery, and he tested negative. The woman who allegedly infected Dr. Simoni, however, was not tested beforehand and only did a temperature check and COVID questionnaire at the practice.

We're told Dr. Simoni was wearing a mask during Patrik's elective surgery, just as he was with the other patient, but get this ... the doc posed for a maskless photo with Patrik last month during a post-op appointment.

While filming 'Gown and Out' with Dr. Simoni, crew for the show also had to test negative to keep working and there were a small number of folks involved in production, with no other patients ... Patrik tells us.

It's super sad ... Patrik says he sent Dr. Simoni texts on Christmas and New Year's Day, but was alarmed when there was no response. The doc died Jan. 8 from a brain hemorrhage after being placed in a medically induced coma.