'Botched' Star Terry Dubrow Claims Ex-Patient Extorting Him for $5M

Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow has a legal problem that's a pain in the butt ... he claims an ex-patient of his is trying to extort him out of 5 MILLION BUCKS.

The "Botched" star filed legal docs Thursday ... claiming Sandy Scoggins threatened him with a federal lawsuit and threatened to report him to the medical board if he didn't settle up ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Dubrow -- who is being repped by legal eagle Larry Stein -- says he treated Scoggins in July 2019 for a buttock lift with fat flaps. During the June consultation, Dubrow claims he specifically advised her of the substantial risks of complications resulting from plastic surgery and the need for post-operative medical care. He says she should have gotten aftercare from another doctor upon returning home to Texas. Dubrow says he last communicated with her on October 25, 2019.

Nearly a year after surgery, Dubrow claims Scoggins sent him a pre-lawsuit demand alleging Dubrow was negligent in providing her with medical treatment and care because he allegedly failed to diagnose and treat her injuries.

She sent him a 901-page demand letter demanding $5 million ... or else she'd file a federal lawsuit against him and threatened to drag his "Botched" show into the lawsuit as well as his staff if he didn't pay up.