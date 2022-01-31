NeNe Leakes Sells Georgia House for $2.6 Million

NeNe Leakes has sold her Georgia mansion for $2.6 million, and whoever snagged the home paid almost half NeNe's initial asking price ... TMZ has learned.

The 5-bedroom, 7-bath pad sold last Tuesday, and the next resident will enjoy some pretty cool features, including a resort-style pool ... with a waterfall, y'all. Waterfalls!!!

The 10,000-sq.-ft. Mediterranean-style home is tucked away in a gated country club community. So, it's got privacy ... but it's also surrounded by some really nice views.

We broke the story back in October ... when NeNe listed the home for $4 million, which was nearly double the $2.1mil she paid for it back in 2015.

We're told the home's had lots of updates since then, as the former 'Real Housewives' star put a lot of money into making improvements.

As you might know, NeNe originally put her house on the market weeks after her late husband, Gregg, died of colon cancer.