'RHOA' NeNe Leakes Has No Christmas Plans With BF, First Without Late Husband

For NeNe Leakes, Christmas will be different this year -- very different -- because Gregg won't be around.

Our sources tell us the 'RHOA' star is bracing for an extremely hard holiday for herself and her family, their first Xmas without Gregg.

NeNe's got a new man in her life, businessman BF Nyonisela Sioh, but our sources say there are no big plans for him to join the fam for Christmas.

Remember ... NeNe's new boyfriend has met her family, spending time with them at her surprise birthday party in Atlanta, which was organized by her son ... so he could in theory still join the fold.

NeNe's just now trying to move on with her life, getting back into dating some 3 months after she lost her husband of over 20 years to a long battle with cancer ... but the holidays are always tough for those who've lost loved ones.