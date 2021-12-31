Bing Crosby's Former Estate Flooded with Offers Just Days After Hitting Market
12/31/2021 12:50 AM PT
Apparently, buyers like the thought of sharing the same living space once inhabited by Hollywood and political legends ... because Bing Crosby's former estate has attracted offers like bees on honey.
Crosby's pad in Rancho Mirage was listed this week, and agent David Emerson of Compass says interest has been intense ... with a dozen calls a day for the property, and of those ... around 15 real buyers, some of whom have already seen it.
We're told those who have shown interest run the spectrum -- from celebs to wealthy CEO's -- and people all around the world.
The estate is listed at $4.5 million and has hosted the likes of John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. In fact, there's a guest house called the "JFK Wing" where he used to stay on the down low with MM, with 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, plus a full kitchen and living room.
In all, the place has 5-bedrooms, 6,700-sq feet of living space, a giant pool, movie theater, 1.36-acres to spread out on and stunning views.
Emerson says while there haven't been any official bids made ... they're close on 3, and while he doesn't want to jinx anything, it looks like the winning bid will surpass the $4.5 million asking price.