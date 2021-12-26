Jason Oppenheim Selling His Hollywood Hills Home For $8 Million

12/26/2021 12:50 AM PT
The Oppenheim Group

One of the biggest names in L.A. real estate is back at it, but this time it's personal because Jason Oppenheim is selling his Hollywood Hills home for $7.9mil ... TMZ has learned.

The "Selling Sunset" star markets luxurious homes ... and this 4 bedroom, 5,000-sq-ft pad is consistent with his M.O.

Jason Oppenheim house
The Oppenheim Group

The home has some pretty impressive features, including 13-ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows sliding glass doors, lots of space and a ton of natural light.

As you see in the photos, the yard is an entertainer's dream ... with a fireplace, pool with a set of floating steps smack in the middle, a massage room, a sauna, a built-in BBQ, and a TV viewing area.

Whoever's the next new kid on the block will enjoy not one, but 2 master suites.

The home sits high above the Sunset Strip ... looking down on Jason's now-famous offices.

Jason Oppenheim house
The Oppenheim Group

As you know, Jason upgraded to another sick home late last year and it was a plot point on season 4 of the Netflix show.

Oh, and BTW -- if you don't have $8 mil sitting around to buy this place, but are still rich enough to pay thousands in rent ... you can lease this baby for a cool $65k/month!

