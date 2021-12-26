Jason Oppenheim Selling His Hollywood Hills Home For $8 Million

One of the biggest names in L.A. real estate is back at it, but this time it's personal because Jason Oppenheim is selling his Hollywood Hills home for $7.9mil ... TMZ has learned.

The "Selling Sunset" star markets luxurious homes ... and this 4 bedroom, 5,000-sq-ft pad is consistent with his M.O.

The home has some pretty impressive features, including 13-ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows sliding glass doors, lots of space and a ton of natural light.

As you see in the photos, the yard is an entertainer's dream ... with a fireplace, pool with a set of floating steps smack in the middle, a massage room, a sauna, a built-in BBQ, and a TV viewing area.

Whoever's the next new kid on the block will enjoy not one, but 2 master suites.

The home sits high above the Sunset Strip ... looking down on Jason's now-famous offices.

As you know, Jason upgraded to another sick home late last year and it was a plot point on season 4 of the Netflix show.