Jason Oppenheim Selling His Hollywood Hills Home For $8 Million
Jason Oppenheim Selling Above Sunset for $8M
12/26/2021 12:50 AM PT
One of the biggest names in L.A. real estate is back at it, but this time it's personal because Jason Oppenheim is selling his Hollywood Hills home for $7.9mil ... TMZ has learned.
The "Selling Sunset" star markets luxurious homes ... and this 4 bedroom, 5,000-sq-ft pad is consistent with his M.O.
The home has some pretty impressive features, including 13-ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows sliding glass doors, lots of space and a ton of natural light.
As you see in the photos, the yard is an entertainer's dream ... with a fireplace, pool with a set of floating steps smack in the middle, a massage room, a sauna, a built-in BBQ, and a TV viewing area.
Whoever's the next new kid on the block will enjoy not one, but 2 master suites.
The home sits high above the Sunset Strip ... looking down on Jason's now-famous offices.
As you know, Jason upgraded to another sick home late last year and it was a plot point on season 4 of the Netflix show.
Oh, and BTW -- if you don't have $8 mil sitting around to buy this place, but are still rich enough to pay thousands in rent ... you can lease this baby for a cool $65k/month!