'Supernatural' Star Misha Collins Sells L.A. Crib for Way Above Asking

'SUPERNATURAL' STAR MISHA COLLINS SELLS SPANISH-STYLE CRIB IN L.A. ... For Way Above Asking!!!

11/20/2021 12:20 AM PT
Misha Collins Lists Los Angeles Mansion
Launch Gallery
The Los Angeles Listing Launch Gallery
Michael Wilkerson

Misha Collins must be feeling like a real estate guru right now -- he unloaded his Hollywood oasis and made it look super easy by selling it quickly, and getting way above his asking price.

The "Supernatural" star sold his stunning Hollywood Hills pad -- a 27,683-square-foot slice of tranquility -- for $4,550,000. Not too shabby, considering he listed it last month for $3.9 mil.

We'll do the math for ya ... Misha got $650k above asking, about 14 percent more.

Michael Wilkerson

The sprawling estate is broken up into 3 lots ... including a 3-bedroom main house, guest house and pool house, not to mention a writer's cabin.

Originally built in 1926, the place has since been updated to include Spanish architecture with a classic red-tile roof. There are Moorish details all over the place... like arched windows, wrought-iron railings and tiled stairs.

Michael Wilkerson

The 3-floor main house is decked out with a meditation room and fireplaces, and the pool comes with a motorized, retractable cover and a hot tub.

The estate also has a cabana with a built-in grill and kitchen, perfect for cooking up meals from the private vegetable garden.

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties had the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later