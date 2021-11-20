'Supernatural' Star Misha Collins Sells L.A. Crib for Way Above Asking

For Way Above Asking!!!

Misha Collins must be feeling like a real estate guru right now -- he unloaded his Hollywood oasis and made it look super easy by selling it quickly, and getting way above his asking price.

The "Supernatural" star sold his stunning Hollywood Hills pad -- a 27,683-square-foot slice of tranquility -- for $4,550,000. Not too shabby, considering he listed it last month for $3.9 mil.

We'll do the math for ya ... Misha got $650k above asking, about 14 percent more.

The sprawling estate is broken up into 3 lots ... including a 3-bedroom main house, guest house and pool house, not to mention a writer's cabin.

Originally built in 1926, the place has since been updated to include Spanish architecture with a classic red-tile roof. There are Moorish details all over the place... like arched windows, wrought-iron railings and tiled stairs.

The 3-floor main house is decked out with a meditation room and fireplaces, and the pool comes with a motorized, retractable cover and a hot tub.

The estate also has a cabana with a built-in grill and kitchen, perfect for cooking up meals from the private vegetable garden.