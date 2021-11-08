Camila Cabello Lists Hollywood Hills Home For Almost $4 Million

Camila Cabello is moving on from her place above the Sunset Strip ... she just put her Hollywood Hills home on the market.

The "Havana" singer just listed her 4-bedroom pad for $3,950,000 ... and it's 3,570 square feet of pure luxury.

Camila's estate is decked out with all the bells and whistles one would expect, including a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit, BBQ area, plus a recording studio with state-of-the-art equipment and a professional vocal booth.

The home is 2 stories and the top floor has 3 suites, with a fireplace and walk-in closet in the master suite.

There's a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters and a breakfast bar connecting the living room and the dining room.

Camila's crib also comes with a two-car garage and a laundry room ... and the floors feature distressed hardwood and imported tile.