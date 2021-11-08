Camila Cabello Lists Hollywood Hills Home For Almost $4 Million

Camila Cabello Buy My L.A. Home ... Comes With Recording Studio!!!

11/8/2021 6:05 PM PT
Camila Cabello Lists Home For Almost $4 Million
Neue Focus

Camila Cabello is moving on from her place above the Sunset Strip ... she just put her Hollywood Hills home on the market.

The "Havana" singer just listed her 4-bedroom pad for $3,950,000 ... and it's 3,570 square feet of pure luxury.

Camila's estate is decked out with all the bells and whistles one would expect, including a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit, BBQ area, plus a recording studio with state-of-the-art equipment and a professional vocal booth.

Neue Focus

The home is 2 stories and the top floor has 3 suites, with a fireplace and walk-in closet in the master suite.

There's a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters and a breakfast bar connecting the living room and the dining room.

Camila's crib also comes with a two-car garage and a laundry room ... and the floors feature distressed hardwood and imported tile.

Denise Rosner of Compass holds the listing.

