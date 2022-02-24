Save $150 on This Cold Compression System to Sooth Sore Muscles & Joints

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Aching muscles got you sore? You can greatly benefit from cold and compression therapy offered by the CryoFrost Compression System for only $249.99.

LifePro brings you cold and compression technology to soothe your muscles and joints and propel them on the road to recovery. The benefits of cold and compression therapy have long been noted. They reduce blood flow to the injured area to help reduce inflammation. Pain can be greatly alleviated as well.

To use the CryoFrost Compression System, simply wrap the cryotherapy cold pack around the affected area. Set the timer and make yourself comfortable while the ice therapy machine goes to work to make you feel better. Unlike other cold compression therapy machines with cold ice packs, the CryoFrost is super lightweight and easy to move around.

It also comes with everything you need to get started, including thigh and ankle wraps, gel ice packs, a control pump, AC/DC adapter, carrying bag, user manual, and a screwdriver.

It can help address soreness and pain in areas like the knees, calves, thighs, and arms. The compression intensities can be adjusted at any point during your session. A full charge also provides up to 5 hours of use.