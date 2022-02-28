Get a Sam's Club Membership For Less Than Half the Price

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sam's Club has everything you need to make your home a more comfortable place. Whether you're looking for food, furniture, or electronics Sam's Club has the perfect items to get your household running like the best of 'em. They also have great deals right now and sales (which some people wait all year for)!

If you like shopping for items in bulk, Sam’s Club is the place for you. When you sign up for the price-dropped amount of $19.99 (normally $45), you’ll become a member for one year, plus you’ll get a seasoned rotisserie chicken, (a $4.98 value) and eight gourmet cupcakes (a $7.98 value) as a bonus!

If that wasn't already enough, you will also have other perks for becoming a member. Get discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more. You can also save up to 60% on select hotel accommodations around the world, plus, a complimentary household card for more savings from already low-priced items.

Just imagine yourself cruising down the aisles and racking up great deals you wouldn't be able to get elsewhere! You'll be surprised at all the items you'll be able to find in bulk at nice, low prices!

If you like deals and want to buy many items at low prices, Sam's Club is the right choice for you. Become a member today for the low price of $19.99.