This Medical-Grade Device Can Do It All with Hair Removal

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Forget the painful methods of removing unwanted body hair through waxing and tweezing. There's an easier and faster way to do it now!

With the U8 IPL Hair Removal Device, you can remove hair using intense pulsed light (IPL). It works by using intense flashes of light that are used to gently heat up hair follicles and prevent or reduce the regrowth of hair. You can use it on your bikini line, face, armpits, legs, and arms.

The U8 will be your best new solution for hair removal. This medical-grade device uses a broad spectrum of intense light (10-15J) across multiple wavelengths (530 nm) to safely and gently reduce hair growth on any area of your body you want.

It has 5 energy levels (face, bikini line, underarms, legs, and arms) so you can adjust the intensity according to the area of your body you'll be concentrating on. With 3 different modes, you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

You can get this hair removal device through us, while it's on sale for $99.99.