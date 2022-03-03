WWE Pulls Out Of Russia, Ends Contract With Broadcast Partner

WWE is taking a stand against Russia -- Vince McMahon's organization just announced it is cutting all ties to the country amid the invasion of Ukraine.

WWE made the move official on Thursday ... saying its programs will no longer be shown on Russian broadcast partner Match as a response to Vladimir Putin's decision to attack Ukraine.

"WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately," the company said in a statement.

The decision to end the business relationship with Match is a major loss for the Russian company ... as it will no longer have access to any of the promotion's weekly programming -- including Raw, Smackdown, NXT shows, and WWE's on-demand library.

The move also means WrestleMania 38 -- the Super Bowl of wrestling -- will not air in Russia ... which is set to take place in Dallas this year on April 2 and 3.

WWE has a huge following in Russia ... but it's clear Vince wanted to send a message.