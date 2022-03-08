Investing is Hard, So Let the Robots Do It For You!!!
3/8/2022 9:00 AM PT
Investing is the key to building wealth, and yet for so many of us investing seems beyond our abilities.
With automated robo-advisors from Betterment, that’s no longer the case -- now you can have a manager looking after your investments.
Whether you’re investing $10 or $10,000,000, Betterment’s robo-advisors make investing easy and transparent for you. The Betterment app is designed for the human user experience, but Betterment's bots do all the work for you - their automated tools and strategies will unlock your money’s potential.
Betterment guides you through the gates of investing, through portfolio options, risk levels, goal setting, and savings features. Their Socially Responsible Investing allows you to make sure your money is working with your conscience.
It’s more than an app ... Betterment’s portfolio managing team works with the help of an external committee of economists, PhDs, and industry experts. Your investments are safe with Betterment Securities, a member of SIPC, which protects securities of its members up to $500K (including $250K for claims for cash). And, you’ll have access to customer service reps five days a week or, if you upgrade to the Premium package, to live financial advisors.
With investments starting as low as $10 there’s no reason to wait.
