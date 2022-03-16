Comedian Raps About Killing Putin, Ukraine During TX City Council Meeting

Play video content Instagram / @primetimestein

Here's the most unlikely reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- a "rapper" spitting bars in a TX city council meeting about killing Putin and riding hard for Zelensky.

Alex Stein, best known as internet comedian Primetimestein, heated up Tuesday's meeting in Plano, Texas by dropping some seriously anti-Putin lyrics to the council members -- and you can tell from their faces ... this wasn't the meeting they expected.

Armed with a Bluetooth speaker, Alex rapped ... "Gas prices are way too high, Putin’s got to die, put a bullet in Putin’s head."

The council members weren't exactly feeling it -- not a single head was bobbing, but Alex persisted for more than 2 minutes.

Alex wrapped up by thanking the council, and shouting out Sen. Lindsey Graham for calling on the Russian people to assassinate Putin.

As Graham put it earlier this month, "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country and the world a great service."

