What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

You don't have to be a true All-Star to locate your opponent's jersey on the court ... Take a seat on the bench, squirt your water bottle into your mouth and see if you can spot out the differences in these similar shots of Queen Latifah .

The Grammy winner and actress was spotted on set in New York City for her new movie "The Equalizer," and now the ball has been passed off to you. Do you have the agility to figure out what changes have been made to the photos of the QUEEN?