This Apple iPad Mini 4 is Nearly $500 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Take the Apple iPad Mini 4 (Refurbished: WiFi and 4G Unlocked) wherever you go while enjoying all the latest features from Apple. Save almost $500 and only pay $289.99 (Reg. $729). That's 60% off!

The iOS 15 is pre-installed along with a 1.5 GHz Apple A8 processor, which allows you to perform all kinds of tasks. This iPad features a 7.9-inch 2048x1536 resolution screen that clearly displays all videos, emails, and all types of other content. The multi-touch features also allow you to navigate easily and efficiently with just the touch of your finger.

Take pictures or record HD video with the 8MP camera and safely save your media in the 128GB integrated storage. Stay connected at all times with the standard 802.11a/b/g/n AirPort, 4G support, or Bluetooth 4.2. Perfectly refurbished, it comes with a pre-installed tempered glass, snap-on plastic case, UL certified wall charger, lightning cable, and original Apple box.

The model year is 2019 and it may come with some light scratches on the surface, but it works great. Plus you'll be saving nearly $500! Make it yours ASAP for $289.99.