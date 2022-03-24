Want A Solar-Powered Bluetooth Speaker That's Also A Portable Lamp?

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

These days we expect our high-tech gadgets to pull double duty. We want our phones to be professional-grade cameras. We want our watches to be personal trainers. We want our doorbells to be security systems, our refrigerators to be televisions, and our televisions to be fine art.

So, what about your wireless speaker? What else can it do besides play music?

If your answer to that question is "not much," then you obviously haven't heard of the versatile Lutec Poppy Bluetooth speaker. It runs on solar power, and it's also a stylish portable lamp!

Of course, chances are you didn't know that solar-powered Bluetooth speaker lamps existed until you read that last sentence. But, now you do. So, you're probably thinking about how you could use something like that on your back deck, or at the beach, or on your next camping trip, or at the pool, or at the family barbecue or ... well, you get the idea. You could use this thing all the time. And, you could use it almost anywhere!

The Lutec Poppy is a 100-percent weather-proof device that looks like a stylish floor lamp. However, hidden in plain sight is a speaker that streams music from your wireless device. And, on top of the LED light fixture, there's a solar panel capable of generating power, even on cloudy days. The lamp can run for eight, 10, or 20 hours on a full charge and features three different brightness levels. And, because it assembles and dismantles in just a few seconds, you can take it anywhere.

Want to take your park hangs and backyard barbecues to the next level? Order your Lutec Poppy Bluetooth speaker (and portable solar lamp) today!