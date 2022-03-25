President Biden Eats Pizza with U.S. Troops in Poland

President Biden's adding some spice to his visit to Poland ... because while he's next door to the war in Ukraine, he's putting jalapenos on his pizza and hanging with the troops.

Check out these pics of the Commander in Chief greeting the men and women of the 82nd Airborne Division ... he grabbed slices of jalapeno and pepperoni pizza, pausing between bites to take selfies with the rank and file.

Biden's visit didn't just include a presidential pizza party ... he also swung by the barbershop on base, masking up to shake hands with troops waiting in line to get their hair cut.

The troops are on a deterrence mission and Biden warned Friday the stakes in Ukraine are extremely high for the rest of the world.