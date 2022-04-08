This Minimalist Lamp Can Transform Any Room

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Need to spruce up your space but run out of my ideas? Here's a quick but effective hack: upgrade your lighting.

Believe it or not, lighting can sometimes be more effective than a piece of furniture when it comes to transforming a space.

It can offer a bold impact on any room and elevate its overall vibe. It doesn't even have to be your typical, in-your-face lamp. The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is as discreet as they come but can improve the mood of any space. TMZ readers can grab it on sale at its lowest price yet!

This beautifully designed, space-saving lamp is super minimalist, fitting right in the corners of your home, whether in your bedroom, living room, or office. It features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will provide hours of illumination that you can play around with at any time. With the accompanying remote control, you can shuffle through over 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects to find lighting that suits your mood.

Thanks to its quality metal finish and discreet design, it can deliver a big impact without dominating your space. Formerly $149, you can grab this corner lamp on sale for only $59.99. You can also get the 2-pack for $119.98 and the 4-pack for $239.96.