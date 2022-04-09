You are smack in the middle of April shower season and the easiest way to wash away those soggy feelings is to give yourself a quick rinse with some stars in the shower!

Wash away the dirty winter months with these hot shots of Chrishell Stause, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloe Kardashian and many more while they do a little spring cleanin' and shared the wet takes on social media.

Grab a loofah and turn up the temp by scoping out these gals taking steamy showers ... all while making it good, clean and fun!