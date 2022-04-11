This Ingenious Portable Punching Bag Fits In Any Doorway

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Punching bags make a great addition to many fitness regimens. They provide an incredible workout, even if you’re not actually interested in stepping into the ring. But, as with most exercise equipment, storage space is an issue with a punching bag, not to mention the space required to use one. But luckily, those issues have been solved thanks to the Quiet Punch Smart Punching Bag .



The Quiet Punch is the smart, “funky” punching bag that attaches to a doorframe and saves you space. In addition to its clever design, it’s outfitted with smart features to make your workouts even more efficient and effective.

With the Quiet Punch Tracker , a gadget you connect to the back of the Quiet Punch, your bag sessions will be synced with the Quiet Punch app, delivering personalized data about the speed, power, and frequency of your punches.