This Dryer Brush Does All the Tricks for a Great Hairdo

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Moms are notoriously hard to shop for. Even if they claim to not want anything, of course, you'd still like to get them something special. With Mother's Day just around the corner, you may want to give your momma a good hair day every day!

You don't even have to take her to the salon to do just that. The Cortex Beauty Blowout Brush can do the trick, and for a limited time, TMZ readers can grab it on sale for its lowest price ever, right in time for Mother's Day. Plus, get free shipping with promo code SHIP4FREE.

Designed with gently curved sides and round edges, this versatile brush can smoothen hair, all while creating volume from the roots down to the curled ends. Its Ionic Technology reduces frizz and static, while its 2 speed and 3 heat settings offer plenty of room for customized styling.

This brush also delivers even heat distribution, so you get the right amount of heat at every angle. It features a lightweight, ergonomic design, too, providing maximum comfort even when doing styles that take a long time to achieve.

You and your mom can achieve a salon-worthy blowout every time with the Cortex Beauty Breeze Dryer Brush. Typically retailing for $249, it's on sale for only $39.99 for a limited time. You can choose from 4 exciting colors: rose gold, blush pink, lavender, or black.