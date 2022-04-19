This Stylish Smartwatch is Only $50 for Mother's Day

Get Your Mom Up to Speed ...

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Smartwatches these days can get super expensive, but they don't always have to be.

Over a dozen different features on the C-MAX 1.69" full-color touchscreen display make it a must-have. Never miss a call, chat, or text by setting the watch to receive alerts and notifications so you'll always be in the know without lugging your phone around.

Check the daily weather report, control your music or audiobook playback, track your sleep, daily steps, and health vitals all by flipping your wrist. You can't beat this kind of convenience.

A soft and flexible silicone band makes the C-MAX ultra comfortable for daily wear — you might even forget you're wearing it! It is dust-, sweat-, and splash-resistant up to 1m of brief immersion in water.

Naturally, it also makes a truly thoughtful gift. You only have to pay $49.99. Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.