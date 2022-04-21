Stop Using Your Distracting Smart Phone As An Alarm Clock

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you’ve been suffering from subpar sleep lately, maybe it’s occurred to you that your smartphone is part of the problem, and using it as an alarm is actually not an ideal way to begin each day. There's a better way: Loftie.

The key feature of the Loftie is its two-phase alarm that starts by gently guiding you awake before firmly bouncing you out of bed. This will improve your overall quality of sleep immensely, not to mention your mornings. But it’s not the clock’s only enticing feature.

Loftie also boasts a fully customizable alarm, high-quality white noise and nature sounds, a Bluetooth speaker for enjoying your choice of audio content, an adjustable “warm glow” night light, sleep timer, blackout mode, and even wellness content like guided meditation and breathwork.

The goal is to give you an all-inclusive alarm clock that will minimize your anxiety-producing smartphone’s presence in your bedroom. The result is better quality sleep.

Click here to try it now!