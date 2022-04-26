This Bottled Rain Water Is The Purest Naturally Filtered Water On The Planet

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You probably already know that around 60 percent of the human body is comprised of water, which is why staying hydrated is so important to staying healthy.

The purest water comes from the sky as rain, and by capturing it before it ever touches the ground, Heart Water’s Plain Rain remains pure. To accomplish this, Heart Water sources Plain Rain from their 2-acre collection facility, where it is ethically sourced, making it an infinitely renewable resource. The result is bottled water that actually protects the depleted water resources that the Earth and its inhabitants depend on.

Once rainwater is collected at the Heart Water facility, it undergoes a 7-step purification process to ensure it’s the cleanest, purest water available. Additionally, Heart Water’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t end at sourcing. The company uses fully recyclable aluminum bottles to avoid contributing to the single-use plastic problem. Unlike other bottled water, every bottle of Heart Water you purchase actually helps reduce your carbon footprint.

Most importantly, Heart Water sells the purest naturally filtered water on the planet, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Heart Water has consistently placed in the top five in international water tasting competitions for five years in a row.