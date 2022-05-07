What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't allow these two similar snapshots of Olivia Rodrigo to trigger your deja vu ... see if you can draw the distinctions in these two nearly identical shots of the grammy winner!

The singer-songwriter was recently photographed stepping out of her car (no driver's license needed in this instance) and was headed to a fancy Italian restaurant in New York City.

You may need to take 1 step forward and 3 steps back to really distinguish the minor differences in these two images. Are you up for the challenge?