Save $300 on This Mindfulness App for Mental Health Awareness Month

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a great time to take care of your mental and emotional health.

Whether you suffer from a mental illness or simply want to keep your stress levels low and your mind clear, the Mindabout On-the-Go Mindfulness Meditation App can be of great help. Save nearly $300 and pay only $39.99 for a lifetime subscription. That's 90% off!

Cultivating mindfulness and a regular meditation habit can have enormous health benefits for a lifetime. This app also helps you get the most out of life and get to know yourself better. With over 100 sessions, the Mindabout App has been specifically designed to help you with all the different aspects of life. Collections include Achieving Happiness, Love and Sex Collection, Feelings Collection, Breaking Bad Habits, LGBT Collection, and more.

With regular practice, you will reduce stress significantly and get better sleep, thanks to sleep tips and techniques, have better control of your thoughts (particularly if they are racing or intrusive,) and be in a calmer state overall. Remember, you can't put a price on inner peace. You deserve to feel mentally strong and calm.

Choose from either a male or female voice to narrate the sessions. Don't wait, get this lifetime subscription at this incredible deal now.