Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Biden Administration Over Inflation Tweets

President Biden has been trying to take credit for lowering inflation, or offer suggestions on how to reduce it -- but in both cases, Jeff Bezos is calling BS ... in pretty public terms.

The Amazon founder fired off a couple of scathing tweets this weekend aimed at the Biden administration, or in some cases ... at Joe himself. This is all about the sky-high prices we're all experiencing at the moment, and Jeff doesn't think the Prez is being forthright.

On Friday, he called for the newly-formed Disinformation Governing Board -- which is supposed to combat fake news, etc. -- to fact-check one of Biden's own tweets, which suggested wealthy corporations paying their fair share would lower inflation.

Jeff responded, "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year.



This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever.



Come Sunday, he was going after Biden again ... this time as it relates to the national deficit -- for which Biden was trying to take credit, but was rebuffed by a random Twitter user.

Well, Jeff wasn't having it ... pointing out that Biden and co. were trying to pump more stimulus money into an economy that was already overheating on the inflation level.

He writes, "In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country."

Seems Jeff takes issue with Biden seemingly trying to spin things his way -- which is typical of any politician, regardless of party -- but he's going in hard ... and not being shy about it.

