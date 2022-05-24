Straighten Your Smile Without Visiting A Dentist

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Summer is right around the corner, so there are plenty of reasons to smile.

Good alignment usually requires an excellent dental impression. While this used to be a procedure only a dentist or orthodontist could provide, Byte has completely revolutionized the process. Thanks to Byte, what used to require multiple visits to an office or clinic can now be done at home with their advanced impression kit. It consists of an impression tray, putty, and a smile stretcher, along with detailed instructions on how to create the imprint.

After you create the imprint and send the results to Byte, they’ll determine whether you’re a candidate for their teeth aligners. You can follow the whole process online. If you qualify, they will notify you, and you’ll receive a personalized treatment plan and clear aligners approved by a licensed dentist or orthodontist.

After receiving the aligners (you can opt for the day or night versions), Byte will help you remotely track your progress throughout your treatment. Depending on the chosen option, the whole process takes about 4 to 5 months. So if you start today, you could have that perfect smile you’ve always dreamed of by the end of the summer.

