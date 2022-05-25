Guess Who This Charming Kid Turned Into!
5/25/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid was starring in tv shows and movies, he was acting for his high school's drama club in San Bernardino, California.
This beaming young man got his 'big break' when he landed a role in the drama film "Short Term 12" back in 2013. Soon after, he portrayed rapper Snoop Dog in the biographical musical crime film "Straight Outta Compton."
Still not able to put your finger on who this cute kid is? He is also a singer and released his debut album in 2020, in addition to being a member of the band "Moors."