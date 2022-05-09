Penny In "The Wedding Planner" -- 'Memba Her?!
5/9/2022 12:01 AM PT
American comedian and actress Judy Greer is well known for playing the role of Penny -- the funny yet instrumental wedding planner that ultimately pushes her co-worker to date, fall in love and get married -- in the 2001 film "The Wedding Planner."
Greer shared the big screen with other A-listers Jennifer Lopez as the wedding planner, seeking monogamy and love, Mary Fiore, Matthew McConaughey as a pediatrician, and ultimately Mary's love interest, Dr. Steve Edison and Justin Chambers as Mary's childhood boyfriend and her secondary option for marriage, Massimo.
And, don't forget her iconic role in "13 Going On 30" with Jennifer Garner!