Penny In 'The Wedding Planner' 'Memba Her?!

American comedian and actress Judy Greer is well known for playing the role of Penny -- the funny yet instrumental wedding planner that ultimately pushes her co-worker to date, fall in love and get married -- in the 2001 film "The Wedding Planner."

Greer shared the big screen with other A-listers Jennifer Lopez as the wedding planner, seeking monogamy and love, Mary Fiore, Matthew McConaughey as a pediatrician, and ultimately Mary's love interest, Dr. Steve Edison and Justin Chambers as Mary's childhood boyfriend and her secondary option for marriage, Massimo.