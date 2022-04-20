Chester Greenburg In "Dude, Where's My Car?" -- 'Memba Him?!
Chester Greenburg In "Dude, Where's My Car?" 'Memba Him?!
4/20/2022 12:01 AM PT
Minnesota-native Seann William Scott was only 23 years old when he landed the role of the 4/20 friendly Chester -- one of two best friends who set off on an epic adventure to find their car after a wild night of partying -- in the 2000 stoner masterpiece "Dude, Where's My Car?"
Scott was cast alongside Ashton Kutcher as Chester's pothead BFF, Jesse ... and Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff as the twins girlfriends, Wanda and Wilma.
And if your struggling from some smoke-induced memory loss ... Seann William Scott is also known for his legendary character Steve Stifler in the 'American Pie' films.
Duuuude, Sweeeeeet!