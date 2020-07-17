Slater in 'Dazed and Confused' 'Memba Him?!

New York-native Rory Cochrane was only 20 years old when he landed the role of the long-haired high school burnout Ron Slater -- who gets stoned and sits shotgun with Matt McConaughey 's cool character David Wooderson -- in the classic 1993 throwback film "Dazed and Confused."

Rory Cochrane was cast alongside a laundry list of stars on the rise including actors like Ben Affleck as the paddle-happy, Fred O'Bannion, Adam Goldberg as the punchy, Mike Newhouse, Milla Jovovich as the hot hippie Michelle Burroughs and of course Joey Lauren Adams and Parker Posey as the popular hazing seniors, Simone Kerr and Darla Marks.