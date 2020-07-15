Hideto Ogata in 1954 'Godzilla' 'Memba Him?!

Japanese actor Akira Takarada was only 20 years old when he gained international fame after landing the lead role of the sea captain who saves the day, Hideto Ogata, in the OG classic monster movie, "Godzilla," that was released way back in 1954.

Akira Takarada wast cast alongside Akihiko Hirata as the smart scientist, Dr. Daisuke Serizawa, who sacrifices himself to save the world, and Momoko Kochi as Ogata and Serizawa's beautiful love interest, Emiko Yamane.