'Dont Worry, Be Happy' Singer Bobby McFerrin 'Memba Him?!

7/13/2020 12:01 AM PT
West Coast vocalist Bobby McFerrin shot to stardom in 1988 after his feel-good acapella tune, "Don't Worry, Be Happy," shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and even landed him 2 Grammy Awards for Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Bobby McFerrin -- who's known for his incredible vocal techniques and creative singing style -- has gone on to perform around the world and collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry ... but won't be heard without performing his trademark tune.

The music video for "Don't Worry, Be Happy" featuring Robin Williams and Bill Irwin.

Guess what he looks like now!

