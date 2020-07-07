"I Don't Wanna Know" Singer Mario Winans 'Memba Him?!

"I Don't Wanna Know" Singer Mario Winans 'Memba Him?!

7/7/2020 12:01 AM PT
South Carolina singer Mario Winans got a taste of fame when his smooth vocals and shirtless music video for his single, "I Don't Wanna Know," took the public by surprise in 2004 and even hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts ... opening the doors for his debut album, "Hurt No More."

Bad Boy artist Winans was accompanied on his hit single by none other than Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Fun-sh Fact: "I Don't Wanna Know" is a sample of the 1996 Fugees song, "Ready or Not," ... which was a sample of Enya's 1987 song, "Boadicea."

Guess what he looks like now at 45 years old.

