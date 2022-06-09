Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drag Star Alyssa Edwards Frustrated Over Texas Bill Banning Kids from Drag Shows

'Drag Race' Star Alyssa Edwards TX Banning Kids from Drag is Sad ... Leave it to Parents!!!

6/9/2022 12:40 AM PT
FOCUS ON WHAT'S IMPORTANT
TMZ.com

The plan to introduce a Texas bill blocking children from attending drag shows is sparking debate -- but "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Alyssa Edwards says the move and the timing of it make her embarrassed of her home state.

Alyssa puts it plainly -- the new bill is frustrating, and will cause a setback for young kids. She says decisions like this should solely be left to a parent's discretion.

She's been calling out State Rep. Bryan Slaton -- who said he plans to introduce the bill -- for showing more interest in drag bars than figuring out how to keep school kids safer in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

Representative Slaton says he's filing the potential legislation after recent footage went viral of kids attending a drag show in Dallas.

Just last year Alyssa appeared on the 16th season of "America's Got Talent" with members of her Beyond Belief Dance Company and made it to the semi-finals. Also, the Netflix docuseries "Dancing Queen" followed Alyssa and her dance students in Mesquite, Texas.

Alyssa is currently on her "Life, Love & Lashes" Tour, but that isn't stopping her from fighting for what she thinks is right.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later