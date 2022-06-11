What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Call a timeout and take in yet another amazing shot of Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry . Do you have the handles to dribble down the court and figure out the differences between these two snapshots?

Staying true to his scoring skills, the pro-baller racked in 31 of the 100 points for his team. The point guard was driving to the basket during the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors took an L during Game 3 of the series, but Chef Curry is always keepin' the court hot!